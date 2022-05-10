OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 674.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 25,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,575. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

