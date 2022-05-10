OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. 149,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

