OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. 149,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.
ON Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.