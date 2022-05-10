OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,498. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

