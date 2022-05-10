OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 32,216 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 138,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

