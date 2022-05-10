OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 354,381 Shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 993.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354,381 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Russia ETF were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSX remained flat at $$5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68. VanEck Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

