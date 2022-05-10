OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 208,220 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,517,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 3,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,787. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

