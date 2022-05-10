OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,898,028 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,898,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,569,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 1,834,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,132,398. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

