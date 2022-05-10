OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 35,712 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,604. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $173.28 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

