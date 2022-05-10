OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 982.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,865 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,355,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,420,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,085,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,603,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,869,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,070 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

