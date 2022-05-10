OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 49,488 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,488 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGRN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 518,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,716,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KGRN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.