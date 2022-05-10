OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.76% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. 13,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,782. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54.

