Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.21

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 5642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

