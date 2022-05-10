ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187,361 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

