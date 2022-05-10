One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.