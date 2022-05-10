OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.85

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 22278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get OneMain alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.