Oppenheimer Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $190.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $105.71 and a 1 year high of $348.49.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,166 shares of company stock valued at $17,223,858 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
