Oppenheimer Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $190.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $105.71 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,166 shares of company stock valued at $17,223,858 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.