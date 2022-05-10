OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 157 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.04. 155,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

