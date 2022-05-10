OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. 60,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

