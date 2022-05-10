OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 723 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,346. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

