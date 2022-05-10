OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $55,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $21,484,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

