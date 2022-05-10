OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $193.25. 201,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

