OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 68 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after buying an additional 121,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

JKHY traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.75. 32,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

