OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. OptimizeRx makes up 4.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of OptimizeRx worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 186,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,915. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.56 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.