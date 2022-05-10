Orbs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.44 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $156.86 million and $5.44 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,440.03 or 0.99999763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00107352 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.