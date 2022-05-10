O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $615.95. 24,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,355. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

