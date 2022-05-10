Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

OEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

OEC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

