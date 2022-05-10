OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$6.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.27. 121,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,805. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

