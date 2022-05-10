Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to announce $34.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $25.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $148.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $150.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $221.06 million, with estimates ranging from $202.29 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,884 shares of company stock worth $7,338,094. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $22.58. 1,365,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.04. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

