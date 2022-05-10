Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 326 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. 52,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.29%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

