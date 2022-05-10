Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 691 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,758,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,021. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $106.82 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

