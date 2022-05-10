Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,007 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.91 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

