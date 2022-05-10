Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. 399,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,454. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

