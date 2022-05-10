Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $844,814.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $844,814.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 33,194,850 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

