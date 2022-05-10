PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $99.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,834. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

