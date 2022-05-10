Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of CALF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 210,765 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.