Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,570 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 156,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

HNGR traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $610.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

