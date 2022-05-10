Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of First Financial worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. 1,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,907. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

