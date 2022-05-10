Pan African Resources’ (PAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 20.45 ($0.25) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.59. The company has a market capitalization of £392.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

