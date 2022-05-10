Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.