Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,020,638 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up 3.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $104,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 21,713,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,905. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
