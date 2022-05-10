Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paragon 28 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FNA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,883. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

