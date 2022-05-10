Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paragon 28 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:FNA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,883. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
