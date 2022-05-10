Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

