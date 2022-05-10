Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

