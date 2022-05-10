Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week

Patientory (PTOY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $238,718.39 and approximately $73.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

