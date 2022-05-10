Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $42,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

