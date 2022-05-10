Payfare (TSE:PAY) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Payfare and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Payfare alerts:

PAY opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$291.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65. Payfare has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Marco Margiotta acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,095,630 shares in the company, valued at C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.