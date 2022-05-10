Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.37

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 91184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.
About Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.