Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.37

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 91184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Paysafe by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 127,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

