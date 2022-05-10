PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 20th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,868 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,591.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,639 shares of company stock worth $669,611. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

