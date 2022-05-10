PCSB Financial Co. (PCSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PCSB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

