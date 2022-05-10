PCSB Financial Co. (PCSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
PCSB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84.
PCSB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.
