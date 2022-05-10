Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

